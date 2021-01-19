Register
19:51 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden Nominates Trans Woman Doctor Rachel Levine as Assistant Secretary of Health

    © Flickr / Governor Tom Wolf
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081817373_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_246e233b5284021299d9c5c349e84a13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101191081817473-biden-nominates-trans-woman-doctor-rachel-levine-as-assistant-secretary-of-health/

    Under the outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was one of several departments to overturn discrimination protections established for LGBTQ people by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

    On Tuesday, US President-elect Joe Biden announced he intended to nominate Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, one of the most powerful positions in the department. If confirmed, Levine will be the first transgender person appointed to such a high position in the federal government.

    “Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic - no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability - and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement. “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”

    A pediatrician by trade, 63-year-old Levine has been the Pennsylvania State Secretary of Health since 2017, where she has headed that state’s effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. She was previously the state's physician general from 2015 to 2017. She studied medicine at Harvard University and Tulane Medical School, and taught at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, where she was chief resident.

    In her position as the Keystone State’s top doctor, Levine has massively expanded the state’s fight against the opioid epidemic, which she has called “a medical condition” and a disease. It is not a moral failing.” Under Levine’s tenure, opium-based painkiller prescriptions have fallen in Pennsylvania and she has implemented reforms to help people addicted to opioids to slowly wean off the drug instead of turning to the black market.

    However, she has also garnered criticism for the state’s slow reopening of society following the COVID-19 lockdowns in the spring of 2020, and her policies have been blamed for spreading infections in nursing homes and other elderly care facilities. She was also heavily criticized for taking her 95-year-old mother out of such a facility during the pandemic, although Levine noted at the time that she was following her mother’s wishes.

    One of Few Transgender Public Officials

    Levine is one of the few trans people to hold public office in the United States and has weathered constant attacks from the public and other political figures in the state due to her gender identity. 

    After a local carnival took a shot at Levine by comparing her to a man in drag who featured in a dunk tank event last year, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf defended Levine, decrying the “vile acts” and how they further fanned the hate directed at trans people across the state. In 2020, at least three Black trans women were killed in gruesome murders in Pennsylvania, including one woman, 27-year-old Rem'mie Fells, whose body was dismembered and stuffed in a suitcase before being thrown in the Schuylkill River.

    Still, Levine told the Washington Post in 2016 that “with very few exceptions, my being transgender is not an issue.” She has been confirmed three times by Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state Senate.

    Mara Keisling, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, hailed the decision. “President-elect Biden said throughout his campaign that his administration would represent America,” she told the Washington Post. “Today, he made clear that transgender people are an important part of our country.”

    Many of Biden’s picks for high-level federal positions have come from minority groups, many of whom would become historic firsts if confirmed for the positions in question. For example, Biden has nominated a gay man and former presidential primary rival, Pete Buttigieg, to be his secretary of transportation, and Gen. Lloyd Austin, a Black man who formerly commanded all US forces in the Middle East, to head the Pentagon. His vice president, Kamala Harris, is the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian person to hold the position.

    DHHS Legacy of LGBTQ Rights Rollbacks

    Under the Trump administration, which ends on Wednesday when Biden is sworn in, the DHHS was one of several federal government departments and agencies to implement major policy changes that rolled back discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, in particular transgender people.

    In October 2018, the New York Times reported, citing an internal memo the paper had obtained, that DHHS was spearheading a major effort alongside the Department of Justice and Department of Education to redefine the word “sex” in their policies as exclusively referring to sex assigned at birth. Under the Obama administration, the word had been interpreted to include not just transgender people, but lesbian, gay and bisexual people as well, arguing that discrimination against them came from sex-based stereotypes about sexuality and identity.

    The Trump administration’s move has affected institutions that segregate people according to sex, including prisons and homeless shelters, as well as sex-based anti-discrimination protections in various civil rights laws. However, the effort received a major blow in June 2020, when just after DHHS finalized rules changes to the Affordable Care Act that would have allowed anti-LGBTQ discrimination based on religious belief, the US Supreme Court issued a stunning ruling in which it said that discrimination against LGBTQ employees is sex-based discrimination.

    Civil rights advocates have argued the Supreme Court’s ruling is sweeping, as it effectively validates the Obama administration’s reading of the word “sex” in civil rights laws. Biden vowed in the weeks immediately prior to the November 2020 election that if elected, he would pass LGBTQ-specific civil rights legislation within his first 100 days in office.

    Biden won the election and is expected to be inaugurated as president on January 20. However, Trump has refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory and according to the US House of Representatives, which impeached him last week for inciting an insurrection, Trump urged his followers to attempt to block certification of Biden’s victory by Congress on January 6. Five people died in the subsequent storming of the US Capitol, but while Congress was temporarily dispersed, they later reconvened and certified the results.

    Related:

    Biden Campaign Deletes Attack Ad Against Buttigieg After Cabinet Nomination
    Biden Nominates Ex-US Envoy to the UN Samantha Power as USAID Administrator
    Joe Biden Nominates Former Career Diplomat William Burns to Head CIA
    Tags:
    LGBTQ, Pennsylvania, Department of Health and Human Services, nominee, Joe Biden, transgender
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse