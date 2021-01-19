Presidential Inaugural Committee Hosts Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee is hosting a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial to honour victims of the coronavirus pandemic. 400 lights will be used to light up the Reflecting Pool to commemorate the approximately 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the disease.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to participate at the event.
Biden is believed will use his first 10 days in office to issue executive orders aimed at tackling the coronavirus crisis. The president-elect will also likely to push for mandatory mask-wearing across the nation amid a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)