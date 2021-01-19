Multiple Shooting Scenes Reported in Monroe County, Pennsylvania

Police were responding to reports of gunfire at all the scenes, as at least four people were shot during the shootings.
"Rapid gunfire was reported in A Pocono Country Place, at the Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, at Stoogies on Route 196, and at multiple locations,” said Michael Penn, Mayor of Mount Pocono. “Currently, there are 4 known victims at 4 or 5 crimes scenes. Please consider this a developing community safety danger."
A shelter-in-place order has been issued for some residents in Monroe County.
Due to several shooting incidents in the area, Police are asking those on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place. Report any suspicious activity.— Monroe County OEM (@MonroeCtyOEM) January 19, 2021
It appears that no one has been arrested and the suspects remain at large.
"Please consider this a developing community safety danger," Penn added.
It is so far not clear if the shootings are connected or somehow linked to each other.
Currently, no further details have been provided on the shootings, as the investigation continues.
