Cuomo Says He Will Not Attend Biden's Inauguration Due to Possibility of Protest at NYS Capitol

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled for January, 20 and, in the aftermath of the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, it is planned to take place under heightened security amid concerns of possible "insider threats".

The governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, had canceled his plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday and will instead remain in Albany because of security issues at state capitols around the country, the New York Post reported Monday.

"The inauguration is Wednesday. I was planning to go — I’m not going to," the Post quotes Cuomo during a virtual press briefing as saying, "I think my place is to stay in New York state given this possible circumstance."

Armed demonstrations are reportedly expected at all 50 state capitols, in addition to one near the US Capitol, ahead of Inauguration Day.

“We have made preparations here,” Cuomo added. “We have the State Police who have been making preparations. We have police officers on standby. If there’s a possible situation here at the capitol, I’m going to be at the capitol."

The governor expressed his view that if the people of the state of New York elected him governor, then he "should be here on this day."

In the meantime, he stated that he has sent his "best wishes" to Biden.

“He’s a good friend and it’s gonna be a great day,” Cuomo said of Inauguration Day.

The inauguration of the 46th US president will be held under unprecedented high security due to the events that took place in Washington, DC on January 6, when thousands of supporters of President Trump stormed the building, which caused significant property damage, the death of at least five people and forced lawmakers to go into lockdown for a while.

Earlier on Monday, the Defense Department said it will vet National Guard personnel deployed to the capital to improve the security during the ceremony, although "no intelligence indicating an insider threat" was available.

The recent actions come in response to previous reports alleging that the FBI and the Homeland Security Department did not prepare a formal warning about plans circulated online ahead of the Congressional convention on January 6 to confirm Biden's election victory that led to the chaotic events.

Speculation is also circulating that Capitol security forces did not respond properly to the angry crowd, and that the demonstrators were allegedly helped by some police officers who allowed them to push through barricades.