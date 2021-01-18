Register
16:25 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door, maintaining social distance from his family as he works with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, US, 11 April 2020.

    COVID-19 Fallout: US Faces ‘Dark Weeks Ahead’, Incoming CDC Head Warns

    © REUTERS / Joy Malone
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081804009_0:135:3072:1863_1200x675_80_0_0_b7e7baa35f38734779176915c960ce13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101181081804702-covid-19-fallout-us-faces-dark-week-ahead-incoming-cdc-head-warns/

    The US remains the worst-hit nation regarding the continuing coronavirus pandemic, with almost 24 million people infected, and more than 397,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Rochelle Walensky, the incoming director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of “dark weeks ahead” as regards COVID-19, even though she remained upbeat about a vaccine’s efficacy in containing a new strain of the virus.

    In an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Walensky, who was picked by President-elect Joe Biden to head the CDC in December, said that the health agency “expects half a million deaths” in the US by the middle of February.

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who has been selected to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce President-elect Joe Biden's his health care team
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who has been selected to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce President-elect Joe Biden's his health care team

    “That doesn't speak to the tens of thousands of people who are living with a yet uncharacterised syndrome after they've recovered. And we still yet haven't seen the ramifications of what happened from the holiday travel, from holiday gathering in terms of high rates of hospitalisations and the deaths thereafter,” she added.

    The CDC chief then got down to the issue of a new variant of COVID-19 which is reportedly at least 50 percent more contagious than the present virus that is spreading in the UK, US, South Africa and Brazil.

    “We’ve known for a long time that viruses mutate - not just the coronavirus but any virus. So far, the one from the UK looks like it is more transmissible,” Walensky noted, saying that the CDC doesn’t have “any information whether [the new strain] evades our vaccines.”

    According to her, the CDC “has had indications” that the new variant of COVID-19 “probably” does not evade the vaccine even though further studies are needed to look at the strains coming out of the strain from South Africa, Brazil and Nigeria to determine the vaccine’s efficacy.

    On the issue of a better system of surveillance to detect a  new strain of the virus,  Walensky said that one of the things she is  “really going to advocate […] is to make sure that [the US] has the resources for our public health system so that we can do the surveillance that is necessary for that testing.”

    When asked if there are any production problem with the vaccine, she admitted that “there are bottlenecks in different places across the entire system”.

    “As you look across the states and distribution, you know, different states are having different challenges. How much is being rolled out to each state, whether those states have adequate personnel, whether those states are getting vaccine to pharmacies. And our job is to make sure that with the entire support of the federal government that we get, we tackle all of those bottlenecks wherever we are so we can get vaccine into people's arms”, she pointed out.

    The remarks came a couple of days after a new CDC report revealed that a new variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.1.7, could become the predominant strain in the US by March, as the virus is rapidly spreading across the nation.

    Pharmacy technicians received a delivery of Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., December 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / John Maniaci
    US Congressman Gets COVID-19 After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine
    The report singled out approximately 76 cases of B.1.1.7, which have been documented in the US since 13 January, stressing that “taking measures to reduce transmission now can lessen the potential impact of B.1.1.7 and allow critical time to increase vaccination coverage”.

    As of Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US had soared to 23.9 million, with over 397,000 fatalities, according to the latest situation report by Johns Hopkins University.

    Related:

    US Prof Faces 'Cancellation' For Teaching Students to Question Propaganda Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    US to Require Negative COVID-19 Test for All Air Passengers Beginning January 26
    'No One Is Safe': First Gorillas in the US Test Positive for COVID-19
    Tags:
    effectiveness, vaccine, strain, coronavirus, COVID-19, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse