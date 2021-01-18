Register
13:19 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington 13 January 2021.

    FBI Probes Claims Capitol Rioter Tried to Sell Laptop Snatched From Pelosi's Office to Russia

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081763108_0:173:1888:1235_1200x675_80_0_0_8b0907630e47ca62f18661951a2107b7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101181081802517-fbi-probes-claims-capitol-rioter-tried-to-sell-laptop-snatched-from-pelosis-office-to-russia/

    The woman is wanted for taking part in the Capitol riot on 6 January, which left five people dead and the Congress building ransacked. She was identified on one of the videos of the riot on social media, but has since fled from her hometown and is apparently lying low.

    Pennsylvania care worker Riley June Williams is being investigated by the FBI over alleged involvement in stealing either a laptop or a hard drive from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January riots, according to an affidavit published by the bureau. The allegation is based on the account of Williams' former "romantic partner", who was identified as W1 in the document.

    A screenshot of the FBI affidavit regarding alleged theft of a hard drive or a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January riots in Washington DC.
    © Photo : screenshot
    A screenshot of the FBI affidavit regarding alleged theft of a hard drive or a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January riots in Washington DC.

    W1 claimed to have been shown by the woman's friends videos on which Williams is purportedly stealing "a laptop computer or hard drive" from the office of the House speaker. According to the FBI affidavit, W1 also claimed, citing the woman's friends, that the Pennsylvania care worker was planning to send the device to a friend in Russia, who would then try to sell it to the country's intelligence service. For unknown reasons the plan had failed, the witness claimed.

    The FBI witness suggested that Williams was either still in possession of the device or destroyed it.

    The woman has not been charged so far on W1's allegations as the bureau is still looking into them. She is, however, wanted in relation to her participation in the 6 January riot and storming of the Capitol. Williams was earlier identified on one of the videos taken inside the building on that day by the British broadcaster ITV. On the ITV footage, Williams was seen urging fellow rioters to go "upstairs". According to the FBI, she was directing them towards the office of the House Speaker.

    Although the warrant for Williams' arrest has already been issued, she reportedly fled her hometown of Harrisburg - Pennsylvania's state capital. Local law enforcement questioned her mother, who claims Williams packed a bag and told her she was leaving town for a couple of weeks without providing details of the trip. The woman also purportedly deleted her social media profiles.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021

    Williams is one of many rioters, who are either wanted or have already been arrested over their storming of the Congress building. The riot took place soon after the "Stop the Steal" rally organised by President Donald Trump in Washington DC on the day the Congress was due to certify the election victory of Joe Biden. Giving a speech, POTUS once again refused to cede and urged Republican congresspeople to oppose the election results' certification. The president also repeated his election fraud claims and demanded an investigation into the matter.

    © REUTERS / Allison Shelley
    Biden's Chief of Staff Says Senate Needs to Bar Trump From Running Again or Let Him Collect Benefits

    The Democrats, as well as some of the GOP, accused Trump of inciting insurrection, which led to the deaths of four protesters and one Capitol police officer. Trump rejected the accusations and was among the first to condemn the violence in a Twitter statement. His account has since been banned on the social media platform (as well as his account on several other services), and Trump was impeached by the House for the second time in his single term over the alleged responsibility for the unrest. The Senate has yet to decide whether he will be convicted.

    Related:

    New Mexico County Commissioner Charged for Taking Part in Capitol Unrest
    FBI Investigates if Rioters at US Capitol Were Sponsored From Abroad, Reports Say
    Facebook Bans Weapon Accessories Ads in Wake of Capitol Violence
    FBI Arrest 'Hardcore Leftist' Who Planned Armed Attack on Pro-Trump Protesters at Florida Capitol
    ‘Cowboys For Trump’ Leader Couy Griffin Arrested on Charges of Participating in Capitol Riot
    New 'Inside' Footage From Capitol Attack Shows Rioters Confronting Police, Strolling in Senate
    Tags:
    laptop, Nancy Pelosi, US Capitol, FBI
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse