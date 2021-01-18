Twitter Temporarily Suspends Georgia Congresswoman's Account Over 'Policy Violations'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter has locked out US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from the social networking service for 12 hours for alleged violations of new rules that went into effect following the 6 January Capitol riots.

"Just days after the Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives, Twitter has decided to suspend my personal account without explanation", Greene said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The Republican politician called on Congress to "act swiftly" to defend freedom of speech.

"The censorship has got to stop", Greene added.

© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021.

A Twitter spokesperson has told CNN that the congresswoman's account was blocked due to violations of company policy.

"The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy", the spokesperson said.

According to the media outlet, Greene backs the so-called QAnon conspiracy theory, according to which Trump is secretly battling a network of paedophiles in the Democratic Party and the establishment.

On 6 January, pro-Trump protesters besieged Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Five people died and more than 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives approved an impeachment bill against President Trump last week for "inciting the riot".

However, Trump's Senate impeachment trial is only expected to begin after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office on Wednesday.