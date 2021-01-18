New 'Inside' Footage From Capitol Attack Shows Rioters Confronting Police, Strolling in Senate

The violent siege of the US Capitol, which the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, is widely accused of inciting, briefly disrupted the congressional session in the US Senate and killed 5 people, including a police officer.

New footage filmed inside the Capitol building during the siege emerged on Sunday, released by The New Yorker.

The video which, according to the outlet, was filmed by a reporter who followed Trump supporters into the US Capitol during the 6 January attack, shows rioters confronting police officers, walking through the Congress corridors and entering the empty Senate room wondering "where the f**k are they [the congresspeople]".

"You're outnumbered," one of the protesters is heard telling a police officer who attempted to prevent the mob from proceeding through the building. "We are listening to Trump, your boss."

The pro-Trump supporters wave flags, rifle through Senate documents and shout slogans like "Defend the Constitution!", "Defend your liberty", "Treason" and others.

One of the most prominent figures of the violent Capitol siege, Jake Angeli the so-called 'QAnon Shaman', appears in the video, yelling with his flag from the upper floor of the Senate and then descending to take the vice president's chair, lead many of the assembled rioters in a prayer for Jesus, and scribble on one of documents.

"Any chance I could get you guys to leave the Senate wing?" a police officer asked the protesters gathered in the Senate room. "Just wanna let you guys know that this is like the sacredest place."

Other rioters are seen going through documents, taking pictures and participating in Angeli's impromptu prayer.

"You should be stopping us", one of the men occupying the Senate is heard saying to a police officer, who is also in the room. The officer responds, counting the people: "One, two, three, four, five", adding "One", while pointing to himself, referring to the fact that he is outnumbered by the armed rioters.

The video shows protesters flocking on the steps of the US Capitol, attempting to hide their faces from tear gas and destroying media equipment owned by the The Associated Press.

"There you go, you won't report the media; now you can't", one of the rioters is heard screaming.

The deadly 6 January attack on the Capitol building saw Trump supporters storm and damage the the structure, killing five people, after a rally with the president on the White House lawn in which the outgoing US president vowed that he would "never concede" and reiterated his claims of election fraud.

After being impeached by the House of Representatives - for a second time - for "incitement of insurrection", Trump has repeatedly denied that he encouraged violence.

Later, he tweeted his wish that his supporters would refrain from violence in the days ahead of the 20 January inauguration of Joe Biden.