Register
01:03 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington

    My Pillow CEO Hopes Any Military Presence at Inauguration is Trump 'Response' to 'Election Fraud'

    © REUTERS / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081796947_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ef6e4ca22bd42face1f1913b4ef4d41a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101181081796950-my-pillow-ceo-hopes-any-military-presence-at-inauguration-is-trump-response-to-election-fraud/

    Earlier, a Trump informal advisor and head of a bedding fabric products firm, Mike Lindell, was spotted near the White House with a handful of paper notes that appeared to read "martial law" and "foreign interference". Lindell claimed he presented "evidence" of election fraud to Trump during their five-minute meeting.

    The My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, speaking to Right Side Broadcasting on Saturday, expressed his personal hope that any US military presence in Washington DC ahead of the 20 January inauguration of Joe Biden is a "response" by the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, to continuing allegations of "election fraud".

    "I don’t understand it. There’s like three people and every other person is a military guy", Lindell said, commenting on security upgrades in Washington DC in the wake of the 6 January attack and ahead of the upcoming 20 January inauguration. "If it is all theatrics...I don't know. We've all had our prayers going "Gee maybe somethings gonna be done that this president is willing to say hey we’ve been attacked by another country 'cause we have. Our country’s been under attack for a long time."

    The interviewer suggested to Lindell that "people are hoping that this military presence is a response to what you just said", and Lindell immediately responded with "That’s where my hope lies" - something that was seen by many as calling for a military coup.

    ​Earlier, Lindell was caught on camera outside the White House clutching a handful paper notes that appeared to contain lines such as "...martial law", "...foreign interference in the election...", "Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the..." and other phrases. 

    Lindell later claimed that he met with Trump to present what he described as "evidence of election fraud".

    Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, stands outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2021
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Notes on ‘Martial Law’, ‘Election Fraud’ by My Pillow CEO Caught on Camera as He Visits WH
    The outgoing US president has been pushing his "election fraud" claims since after the 3 November election, calling Biden "a fake president" and refusing to accept the outcome of the popular and Electoral College vote.

    As he continues to claim "rigged election", Trump announced and promoted a "big" rally in Washington DC on 6 January - the day the Electoral College vote was to be certified - and spoke to his supporters from the White House lawn on the day, pledging to "never concede".

    After the rally, his supporters stormed the US Capitol, plunging the vote certification into chaos and killing five while causing widespread damage and vandalism. Trump, some 90 minutes after the riot began, tweeted for his supporters to "go home", prior to seeing his Twitter account permanently banned for "encouraging violence".

    Later, the US House of Representatives impeached the outgoing president for an unprecedented second time, citing "incitement of insurrection". Trump denied the accusations, calling the impeachment "a hoax" and "a continuation of the witch hunt".

    Related:

    View Outside US Capitol as Security Beefed Up for Biden's Inauguration
    Biden to Sign ‘Roughly Dozen’ Executive Actions on Inauguration Day, Chief of Staff Klain Says
    'This Fraud': Eric Trump Vows to 'Defeat' Republicans Who Don't Oppose Election Results
    Notes on ‘Martial Law’, ‘Election Fraud’ by My Pillow CEO Caught on Camera as He Visits WH
    Tags:
    military presence, inauguration, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse