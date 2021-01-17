Register
23:31 GMT17 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The historic Old Florida State Capitol Building

    FBI Arrest 'Hardcore Leftist' Who Planned Armed Attack on Pro-Trump Protesters at Florida Capitol

    © AFP 2020 / MARK WALLHEISER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081796871_0:246:3072:1974_1200x675_80_0_0_dcd593c1446a006c18153a9acd457c2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101171081796568-fbi-arrest-hardcore-leftist-who-planned-armed-attack-on-pro-trump-protesters-at-florida-capitol/

    Following the deadly 6 January attack by Trump supporters, the FBI is preparing for multiple armed protests in DC and state capitals in response to the upcoming 20 January inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, with many in the GOP continuing to claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the outgoing US president, Donald Trump.

    Reported on Sunday, 33-year-old Daniel Alan Baker was alleged to have been recruiting like-minded people through social media to join him in an armed protest against pro-Trump supporters reportedly planning to gather on Sunday at the state Capitol, just a few days before the inauguration, according to Fox News.

    Baker, alleged by the outlet to be an “antifa” supporter, identifies himself as a “hardcore leftist.” He was arrested on Friday by the FBI for violating a federal law of, according to the criminal complaint, "transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another."

    The activist on Friday appeared before Magistrate Judge Charles A. Stampelos and will remain in a detention centre until a 21 January hearing.

    Baker served in the US Army before being expelled for going AWOL just before his unit was sent to Iraq. After his expulsion, he lived nearly 10 years as a homeless man in the Tallahassee area before joining the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a primarily-Kurdish armed militia fighting in Syria against ISIS and the Turkish government.

    Baker had reportedly traveled around the US and was spotted at several rallies against police brutality and what he described in social media as the "destruction of America," including in Seattle’s CHOP (Capital Hill Organised Protest) zone and the CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone).

    These areas were temporarily established in a number of American cities by anti-police-brutality activists and their supporters, after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The urban autonomous zones in several cases enclosed some city blocks in barricades and refused to submit to the police.

    A sign welcomes visitors Monday, June 22, 2020, near an entrance to what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. For the second time in less than 48 hours, there was a shooting near the CHOP area that has been occupied by protesters after Seattle Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    A sign welcomes visitors Monday, June 22, 2020, near an entrance to what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. For the second time in less than 48 hours, there was a shooting near the "CHOP" area that has been occupied by protesters after Seattle Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building

    Over the past months, Baker became more active on social media, gaining and training followers to promote anti-government views, while threatening police officers and what he described as White supremacists and  fascists in the White House. He recently urged followers to prepare for civil war, sharing flyers with calls to join an armed protest on 20 January.

    "This is an armed COUP and can only be stopped by an armed community! If you're afraid to die fighting the enemy, stay in bed and live," the flyer reads, referring to defending against armed Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.
    On January 14, 2021, Baker posted the Call to Arms January 20th! image as a comment to a news article by a local Tallahassee-based television station. Baker's comment was posted in response to a news article that stated TPD will be fully staffed and prepared ahead of any potential Inauguration Day protests.
    © Photo : Florida US District Court/Special Agent Nicholas Marti
    On January 14, 2021, Baker posted the "Call to Arms January 20th!" image as a comment to a news article by a local Tallahassee-based television station. Baker's comment was posted in response to a news article that stated TPD will be "fully staffed and prepared ahead of any potential Inauguration Day protests."

    According to the prosecution, Baker appeared in photos and YouTube videos with antifa flags and various firearms with high-capacity magazines piled in the background. He reportedly planned to obtain additional firearms, including an AK-47 and a pistol, prosecutors said.

    "There will be no faith in law enforcement until every single department is shut down and replaced by new faces. Yall better hope the cops find you before we do cuz l believe in torturing prisoners for information. Yall better turn yourselves in cuz we dont intend to involve the cops," Baker said on a YouTube video posted 8 January.

    After the 6 January violent Capitol storming, Facebook suspended his account, but Baker said on 12 January that the ban had been lifted, adding: "Death to amerikka of course, f--k the president, current and elect."

    FBI braces pre-inaugural protest

    On 6 January Trump supporters arrived in Washington DC from around the country to join armed protests, violently breaking into the US Capitol and killing five, as the joint session of Congress was certifying the results of the 14 December Electoral College vote. During the deadly storming three civilians, one US Air Force veteran and one police officer were killed.

    Against this backdrop, law enforcement agencies have been monitoring online calls by Trump supporters to rally throughout the country. Authorities in all 50 states have been alerted to potential acts of violence and additional unrest in Washington DC ahead of the 20 January inauguration.

    The US Defense Department has already announced that it will provide 25,000 troops in Washington DC to ensure security during Joe Biden’s inauguration. The US capital has remained on high alert, bolstering additional security. Officials have erected security barriers at several government buildings and deployed some 7,000 National Guard troops to the city.

    Related:

    Mike Pence Reportedly Offers Kamala Harris Congratulations in Call Ahead of Inauguration
    View Outside US Capitol as Security Beefed Up for Biden's Inauguration
    Biden to Sign ‘Roughly Dozen’ Executive Actions on Inauguration Day, Chief of Staff Klain Says
    Tags:
    Inauguration, Antifa, Florida, protests
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse