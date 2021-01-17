One Person Detained After Police Find Chemicals Used to Make Explosives in San Francisco

San Francisco police have placed a resident of a mobile home in custody after discovering chemicals used to make explosives.
The man, 37-year-old Kyle Matthew Folsom, was detained for unlawful possession of explosives, reckless or malicious possession of a destructive device and possession of material to make a destructive device or explosive.
The police, who were assisting an FBI investigation, were forced to evacuate nearby residents.
"The SFFD and our EOD Unit responded to the scene", police said. "This appears to be an isolated incident and the investigation has been turned over to the department. Residents that were evacuated are receiving necessary assistance with temporary shelter."
