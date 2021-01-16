Register
22:42 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A protester walks past the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

    Retired Four-Star US Army General Compares 'Radical' Pro-Trump Protestors to Al-Qaeda

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    393
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/08/1081709019_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_082de004fdb0c2b71ee0f543111459ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101161081790456-retired-four-star-us-army-general-compares-radical-pro-trump-protestors-to-al-qaeda/

    Earlier this month, the United States Capitol Building was stormed by a group of Trump-supporters, who believed the outgoing president's claims that the November 2020 election was stolen through fraudulent means.

    Retired Army General Stanley McChrystal compared the violent pro-Trump rioters to Al-Qaeda*, suggesting that both movements had a "powerful leader" who "justified their violence'", and warned that radicalism in the US could result in an insurgency . 

    McChrystal, who formerly commanded US troops in Afghanistan, suggested specific parallels between the rise of the Islamist terrorist group and those who stormed the US Capitol last week, a violent attack that killed five.

    Speaking to Yahoo News on Saturday, McChrystal noted that Trump has "legitimised" the increasing radicalism of his base with his so-called Stop the Steal slogan.

    The top military chief warned that "the fabric of something very dangerous has been woven" and the US will feel the repercussions long after Trump leaves office. McChrystal added that the recent domestic attack reminded him of an emerging terrorist organisation.

    "I did see a similar dynamic in the evolution of al-Qaida in Iraq, where a whole generation of angry Arab youth with very poor prospects followed a powerful leader who promised to take them back in time to a better place, and he led them to embrace an ideology that justified their violence", McChrystal told Yahoo News. "This is now happening in America".

    The four-star general, largely credited with overseeing the airstrike that killed Iraqi Al Qaeda leader Musab al-Zarqawi, compared claims that the November 2020 election was stolen to the myth of 'Lost Cause' adopted by followers of the Confederate Army after their defeat in the American Civil War.

    People participate in a Stop the Steal protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in support of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    People participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in support of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020.
    "President Trump has updated Lost Cause with his 'Stop the Steal' narrative that they lost because of a stolen election, and that is the only thing holding these people down and stopping them from assuming their rightful place in society", McChrystal observed. "That gives them legitimacy to become even more radical".

    The retired general cautioned that the US is "much further along in this radicalization process, and facing a much deeper problem as a country, than most Americans realize", adding that extremist sentiment will "not simply disappear when Trump does".

    McChrystal stated that, as they become increasingly subject to state arrest and repression, extremists tend to go quiet and become "more professional".

    "As this extremist movement comes under increasing pressure from law enforcement in the coming days and weeks, its members will likely retreat into tighter and tighter cells for security, and that will make them more professional, and those cells will become echo chambers that incubate even more radical thinking along the lines of armed insurrection", he warned. 

    McChrystal's observations and warnings come after the deadly 6 January attack in which a group of pro-Trump protestors stormed the US Capital Building, resulting in five deaths, in a failed attempt to stop the Electoral College from formally declaring Joe Biden the winner of the November election.

    This is not McChrystal's first criticism of Trump and his actions, previously noting he would refuse to serve in the Trump White House, if offered, describing the outgoing president as "immoral".

    ​McChrystal stood down from his position in 2010, after a Rolling Stone article revealed that the general had openly mocked members of the Obama White House staff, including then-Vice President Joe Biden.

    Following the incident, McChrystal endorsed Biden in his 2020 presidential bid.

    *al-Qaeda - a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Trump Confidante Seen at White House With Notes Appearing to Call for 'Martial Law'
    Joe Biden Has 'No Control' Over His Own Party, Claims Trump's Former Chief of Staff
    Franklin Graham Slammed Online After Drawing Parallels Between Trump's Impeachment & Judas' Betrayal
    Tags:
    radicalization, Donald Trump, Al Qaeda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse