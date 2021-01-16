View Outside US Capitol as Security Beefed Up for Biden's Inauguration

Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC where security has been jacked up in preparation for US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be officially inaugurated on 20 January at the Capitol building. The ceremony will see a limited number of participants due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Security has been tightened following deadly clashes between pro-Trump supporters and police officers at the Capitol on 6 January.
