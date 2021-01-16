Register
15:33 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, stands outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2021

    Trump Confidante Seen at White House With Notes Appearing to Call for 'Martial Law'

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    241
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/10/1081784138_0:0:3078:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_fab9989d0053890c62b55e5b72b5e50f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101161081788843-trump-confidante-seen-at-white-house-with-notes-appearing-to-call-for-martial-law-/

    There has been much speculation as to what moves President Trump will make next as he continues to resist the outcome of the November 2020 election. Now, opponents fear that a series of candid photos of one loyalist at the White House may offer some clues.

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of pillow manufacturer MyPillow and a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, was photographed entering the White House with a handful of notes which appeared to call for the imposition of martial law in the United States.

    Mr Lindell has been one of the most ardent advocates of the President Trump’s theory that the election was rigged in favour of his Democrat Party opponent, Joseph R. Biden. Via his Facebook page on Friday, Mr Lindell called upon Trump supporters to “keep the faith” adding “we will have our president Donald Trump 4 more years!”

    Then, later on, a photographer for the Washington Post caught images of Mr Lindell as he left from a meeting with President Trump in the White House on Friday, January 15. In the photos, there are readable notes being carried by Lindell, which included the sentences, “Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the …” and “martial law if necessary” and “Move Kash Patel to CIA Acting.” The document also appears to mention the phrase “martial law,” saying, “… martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …”

    The development regarding Mr Patel comes hot on the heels of revelations by Axios that incumbent CIA Director, Gina Haspel, threatened to resign from her post in early December after discovering that President Trump was planning to install Patel as her deputy. Reportedly, only “last minute inventions” from Vice President Pence and others were able too prevent the CIA chief from abandoning her position. 

    While the details of Mr Lindell’s meeting with President Trump remain shrouded in mystery, a report by the Washington Examiner quotes the CEO as saying that he met with Trump and an attorney for approximately 10 minutes in the Oval Office. Mr Trump reportedly read the document that Mr Lindell was photographed carrying and then passed it back to him. Mr Lindell however denied that he had written “martial law” on the document, and said that “I didn’t write that. That was an attorney. I was just a messenger. And I just delivered that.” However, according to a report by the New York Times, an administration official claimed that the notes “definitely referenced martial law.”

    Other confidantes of President Trump have in the passed floated the idea of imposing martial law in the event that he suffer a defeat at the hands of Biden, including 2016 presidential campaign adviser Roger Stone and former National Security Advisor Michal Flynn.

    CNN’s top White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, claimed in a tweet to have spoken to Mr Lindell about the notes. According to Acosta, while Lindell admits to having met with President Trump on Friday, January 15, he “also claimed the phrase ‘martial law’ do not appear on the document despite photos.”

    Pool reporters monitoring Mr Lindell’s movements are widely quoted as saying that he entered the West Wing 3:05 p.m. on Friday January 15. Upon his exit, he refused to answer questions other than to reportedly say, “I’m sure you’ll write something nice.”

    Tags:
    martial law, US Election 2020, Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse