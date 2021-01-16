Register
15:33 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘I Cannot Wait to Leave’: Sec Def Miller Expresses Excitement at Ditching Job as Pentagon Top Dog

    © AP Photo / Tom Williams
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081106673_0:59:3072:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_2ea9dbf679ad214d38b8d6154dafdc0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101161081788095-i-cannot-wait-to-leave-sec-def-miller-expresses-excitement-at-ditching-job-as-pentagon-top-dog-/

    Christopher Miller was brought aboard by Donald Trump following the departure of former Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, in November 2020. However, despite the high-profile role and a $200,000 per year salary, the defence chief has said he can’t wait to leave his post.

    The Trump Administration’s acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, has told reporters that he “cannot wait” to leave his job as the top dog at the Pentagon.

    Miller told a group of journalists this week that, “I cannot wait to leave this job, believe me. But part of me is like, I would have loved to have gotten involved in the acquisition process and try…and you know, talk about a wicked problem.”

    In defence of Mr Miller’s comments, a defense official was quoted by the Washington Post as saying that, “the secretary often uses casual and humorous language with reports and personnel during travel. That characteristic does not convey well in a written transcript but was obvious to the participants.”

    Secretary Miller’s comments came in response to a reporter’s questions about the now well-documented flaws in the US’ F-35 joint strike fighter programme and the Littoral Combat ship. Both of the multimillion dollar programmes have been plagued be a series of delays and design flaws and have caused the Department of Defense to significantly exceed its allocated budgets.

    The F-35, which is widely touted by Washington as a next-generation fighter jet that has so far cost a whopping $1.5 trillion to develop, still suffers from 13 design flaws, according to Mr Miller. Chief among them is the fact that the software on which the jet itself operations still has nearly 900 bugs that need removing. On top of that, one of the aircraft’s cannons is said to suffer from major accuracy issues.

    Of the F-35, Mr Miller told reporters that, “I wanted to take that one on…. F-35s, the case study. Although, I gotta tell you, yesterday we were talking to some guy, some lieutenant colonel, or colonel, said 'what are you flying?' Said 'F-35,' I was like that's a piece of… and he was like…and he laughed, and I was like, 'no seriously, tell me about it,' and he was… an F-16 guy, F-35, he said…'unbelievable aircraft.’”

    Mr Miller proceeded, to say, “'I'm not… I… that investment, for… that capability, that we're never supposed to use, 'well, we have to deter, blah blah bluh blah… Are we fifth generation? You know we… I think it's hilarious, you know, right now, you know, 'well we need to invest in the sixth generation,' I'm like, we have created a monster, but you know that.’"

    Some commentators mocked the seeming incoherence of the above interview.

    For example, Julian Borger of The Guardian tweeted, “[g]obsmacking incoherent briefing from the US acting defence secretary, Chris Miller, today.”

     

    Tags:
    F-35, US Pentagon, Pentagon, Christopher Miller
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse