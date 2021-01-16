Register
01:50 GMT16 January 2021
    'Very Dark Winter': Biden Vows to be 'Transparent' Amid Push to Vaccinate 100 Million in 100 Days

    US
    On Thursday, US President-elect Joe Biden presented the "American Rescue Plan," a $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal that includes a third round of direct COVID-19 relief payments to Americans and $416 billion in funding for the administration's push to vaccinate 100 million Americans and reopen US schools within the first 100 days of the presidency.

    With less than a week before the inauguration, the US president-elect addressed the American people virtually Friday, outlining the multi-step approach to his administration's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which is to be funded in part by the "American Rescue Plan" unveiled the day prior. 

    "Truthfully, we remain in a very dark winter," Biden admitted, making note of the current US death toll that is nearing 400,000 COVID-19-related fatalities. "The vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure thus far."

    The president-elect's plan to combat COVID calls for a total of seven points: ensuring Americans have reliable and free testing; fixing any known PPE problems; providing national guidance and resources for communities; planning for the "effective, equitable" distribution of treatments and vaccines; protecting vulnerable communities, including the elderly; rebuilding the US' system to "predict, prevent, and mitigate pandemic threats;" and the implementing of a national mask mandate. 

    The US president-elect pledged to end confusion surrounding vaccine distribution and roll out a more “transparent” approach to getting vaccines out to states. 

    While continuing his push to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his presidency, Biden emphasized on Friday that he believes it is necessary to address the racial reality that comes along with COVID-19 in the US. 

    "It's a critical piece to account for a tragic reality of the disproportionate impact this virus has had on Black, Latinos, and Native American people," Biden remarked on Friday. 

    According to COVID-19 data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Black Americans and Hispanic or Latino Americans are 2.8 times more likely to die from the novel coronavirus, when compared to white Americans. American Indian or Alaska Native individuals are 2.6 times more likely to die than their white counterparts in the US. 

    "This is a fundamentally different approach than the Trump administration," Jeff Zients, a COVID-19 coordinator for Biden, told Politico. "This will be an all-of-the-federal government approach ... based on science and informed and managed by a dedicated group of experts.”

    However, events such as the Tuskegee Experiment - an "ethically unjustified" syphilis study that resulted in the death of dozens of Black American men - and other questionable scientific studies have left many Black Americans suspicious about the transparency government-imposed medical treatment. 

    That said,  some resistance related to the lack of government trust will likely be encountered by Biden’s vaccine program team, which is headed by David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration chief and pandemic adviser for the US president-elect. 

     

    Votre message a été envoyé!
