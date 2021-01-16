Facebook Blocks New Postings of Events Close to White House, US Capitol Building

"We are blocking the creation of any new Facebook events happening in close proximity to locations including the White House, the US Capitol building and any of the state capitol buildings through Inauguration Day," the company said on Friday.
Facebook said it is also blocking event creation by all non-US based accounts and pages.
Earlier this week, Facebook announced that it had removed "Stop the Steal" sites that promote the outgoing US president, Donald Trump’s, allegations that he won the 2020 presidential election.
The company has also indefinitely suspended Trump’s Facebook account and said that it is pausing all political advertising in the United States.
On January 6, a group of Trump loyalists violently stormed the US Capitol building, killing five, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The insurgency took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he continues to claim is a "stolen election".
