Register
23:49 GMT15 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - This July 15, 2013 file photo shows cans of Coca-Cola in Doral, Fla.

    Coca Cola and Pepsi Will Not Run Commercials During the 2021 Super Bowl

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105542/13/1055421341_0:183:3504:2154_1200x675_80_0_0_8519c1689e2ecb8edafa3265b542cc2e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101151081783486-coca-cola-and-pepsi-will-not-run-commercials-during-the-2021-super-bowl/

    The National Football League's championship Superbowl is set to take place in February. The event, which traditionally takes place on the first Sunday of that month each year, is usually paired with hyper-expensive advertising buys that take place throughout the broadcast.

    Pepsi and Coca-Cola have announced that they will not to run TV ads during the Super Bowl next month due to prioritising cashflow during the economic downturn resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

    Coca-Cola revealed on Friday, in an announcement, that it would not air ads during the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LV in February. This follows a Variety report last week that Pepsi would not make advertising buys during the iconic US sports event. 

    The Hill reported a statement by the Coca-Cola company that the move was a “difficult choice” to “ensure we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times".

    “We’ll be toasting to our fellow brands with an ice-cold Coke from the sidelines”, the company statement continued. 

    Pepsi, one of the event's largest and most consistent supporters, said that it would not play ads during the game to “double down on our existing 12 minutes in the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in the middle of the Super Bowl", according to a statement from Todd Kaplan, a Pepsi marketing vice president, as reported in Variety.

    “We are going to build it out like we have never built it out before”, Kaplan said and clarified that it was not due to a desire to reduce spending.

    Canadian singer The Weeknd who is poised to headline the Pepsi-sponsored show will take part in a Pepsi ad campaign prior to the game on 7 February, marking the first time a headliner of the event has done so, Variety claims.

    Variety reported on Friday that CBS had not yet announced a sell-out of its game commercial inventory, as the network is looking for an additional $5.5 million in advertising deals. 

    In 2020, Coca-Cola spent some $10 million on advertising throughout the Fox broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, ad-spending tracker Kantar revealed.

    Last year’s Superbowl saw $435 million in ad spending, a new record, according to Kantar.

    Coca Cola said in December 2020 that they would eliminate 2,200 jobs worldwide, with 1,200 in the US, due to collapsing sales amid the ongoing pandemic.

    The Atlanta, Georgia, company has been planning reductions since the summer after it offered buyouts to almost 4,000 employees in North America. Earlier in 2020, the brand announced that it would end Tab, Odwalla and Zico, according to a CNN report.

    Tags:
    SuperBowl, Coca Cola, Pepsi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse