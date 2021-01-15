Police Wrap Up Virginia Supreme Court Search After Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway

An investigation has been launched into the reports of a possible bomb threat, as employees were allowed to re-enter the building after it has been searched by the police dogs.

The Virginia Division of the Capitol Police on Friday responded to a possible bomb threat in the building of the state Supreme Court in the city of Richmond, saying that due to the reports it had to clear the site on North Ninth Street.

According to the police department, police dogs have searched the building of the Virginia Supreme Court, as officers continue to investigate the reports of a bomb threat.​

After the search has been completed, employees were allowed to re-enter the building, which was earlier cleared "shortly before 1:30 p.m. [local time]".

K-9 units completed a sweep of the Virginia Supreme Court building about 2:30, and employees were allowed to re-enter. An investigation is ongoing. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) January 15, 2021

According to local media reports, traffic is stopped by the police at the intersection of E. Franklin St and N. 8th St as well as other nearby streets downtown near the state Supreme Court building.

Wavy.com reported that it was one of the state Supreme Court employees who received a phone call "with someone referencing a possible bomb".

A report of a possible bomb prompted @VaCapitolPolice to clear the Virginia Supreme Court building on North Ninth Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday. A K-9 search of the building is underway, and police are continuing to investigate. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) January 15, 2021

​Photos that are said to show police stopping traffic in the vicinity of the Supreme Court building emerged online.

Police stopping traffic @ the intersection of E. Franklin St and N 8th St & other streets downtown near the building pic.twitter.com/h0n56tIWrY — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) January 15, 2021

