Some US Capitol Rioters Reportedly Sought ‘to Capture and Assassinate Elected Officials’

Amid the deadly Capitol riot on January 6, hundreds of Trump loyalists stormed the federal building after the president and several speakers at the "Stop the Steal" called on attendees to stop the US election from being "stolen," as lawmakers held a joint session to certify the results of the presidential race.

US federal prosecutors revealed in a new court filing against Jacob Chansley, a Capitol rioter known as the "QAnon Shaman," that the mob that staged the insurrection last week planned to "capture and assassinate elected officials."

In describing the threat posed by the defendant, the filing notes that "strong evidence, including Chansley's own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government."

The recent court filing is the latest and most alarming claim from law enforcement officials addressing the threat posed by rioters.

Chansley, who also goes by the name "Jake Angeli," is widely associated with the face paint and horns-and-fur costume that he was seen sporting at the Capitol. He gained nationwide attention with the costume as photos captured him walking throughout the Capitol grounds and standing on the US Senate dais, where US Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding over the join congressional session to certify US President-elect Joe Biden's election win.

The memo itself was filed by prosecutors late Thursday as part of officials' argument against releasing Chansley while his case remains active.

"Chansley is an active participant in - and has made himself the most prominent symbol of - a violent insurrection that attempted to overthrow the United States Government on January 6, 2021," the document reads.

The filing also states Chansley left a note for Pence on the Senate dais that read, “It's only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

"When questioned as to the meaning of that statement, Chansley went on a lengthy diatribe describing current and past United States political leaders as infiltrators, specifically naming Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama, former Senator Hillary Clinton and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as infiltrators involved in various types of wrongdoing. Although he stated his note was not a threat, the Government strongly disagrees," the filing explains.

Prosecutors further argued that Chansley should remain in custody due to his criminal record, belief in QAnon conspiracy theories and his avowed intent to return to Washington, DC, to protest Biden's inauguration.

Officials highlighted that in speaking with FBI officials, Chansley expressed he would "for sure" want to attend protests in the nation's capital. "I'd want to be there, as a protestor, as a protester, f***in' a," he reportedly remarked.

