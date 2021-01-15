Register
04:32 GMT15 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to testify at the trial of Roger Stone, at federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

    Trump Reportedly Reconciles With Ex-Adviser Steve Bannon, Counsels on Election

    © AP Photo / Al Drago
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081772705_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_47c82637dccd116578e1daef432c07da.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101151081772734-trump-reportedly-reconciles-with-ex-adviser-steve-bannon-counsels-on-election/

    Steve Bannon, who worked as chief White House strategist and senior counselor to the president from January to August 2017, faces criminal charges for money laundering in connection with building portions of the US-Mexico border wall - to which he pleaded not guilty.

    The outgoing US president, Donald Trump, reportedly reached out to former chief strategist Steve Bannon for the latter's advice regarding his election defeat, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    According to the sources, Trump is now in search of allies "who would tell him what he wants to hear" as he continues to challenge the outcome of 2020 presidential election, continuously claiming that "massive election fraud" took place.

    Bannon has reportedly sought a presidential pardon in his return to Trump's good graces, following his departure from the White House in August 2017 after accusations that he is a "symbol of white nationalism" who "energized that sentiment" through his position.

    The accusations were prompted by Trump's reaction to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, when he, as The New York Times put it, became "the only national political figure to spread blame for the 'hatred, bigotry and violence' that resulted in the death of one person to 'many sides'". The advice not to criticise violent right-wing rally participants reportedly came from Bannon.

    In November 2020, the former strategist, was permanently banned from Twitter. The suspension of his account followed Bannon's remarks in his podcast "War Room", in which he suggested that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021.
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    'Death by Thousand Cuts': Trump Reportedly 'Angry', 'Isolated' Over Lack of Defense Amid Second Impeachment
    Trump was banned from Twitter for what is seen by many as his "incitement to insurrection" violence in the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack by his supporters, which saw five people killed. Trump dismissed the accusations of "inciting insurrection", for which he was impeached a second time on Wednesday, insisting that he never wanted violence on US streets.

    According to reports, Trump's inner circle is "shrinking" as calls emerge for him to resign after the deadly Capitol riot. His impeachment was backed by 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives who joined with the Democratic bloc, while the number of his loyalists is reportedly dramatically decreasing.

    Related:

    Twitter Suspends Steve Bannon's Account Soon After 'Heads on Pikes' Comments
    Lawyer Leaves Steve Bannon After Latter Suggests Beheading Wray, Fauci
    Facebook Reportedly Removes Several Pages Linked to Ex-Trump Aide Stephen Bannon
    Manafort or Bannon? Media Speculates Who Could be Pardoned Next by Trump After Flynn's Case
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse