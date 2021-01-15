President-Elect Biden Introduces New Coronavirus Aid Plan

US President-elect Joe Biden is announcing new proposal of coronavirus relief aid, which is expected to include around a trillion dollars, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday.
Teasing the announcement, Biden said that the US is "in the teeth of this crisis", referring to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, he criticised the most recent 2020 COVID relief package, saying that $2,000 stimulus checks are needed, instead of $600.
Under his new economic relief plan, Biden is also expected to increase the minimum wage. Among other challenges now faced by his incoming administration, the president-elect has also named the nationwide vaccination process as "one of the toughest" and has vowed to "spare no effort to get it done".
