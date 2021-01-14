Register
21:49 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Valley International Airport after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021

    Navarro Claims Trump Was 'Legally Elected' and Second Impeachment Was an Act of 'Violence'

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    452
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081759259_0:0:3294:1853_1200x675_80_0_0_45e05680494e1f249ef23543a3ec8a34.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101141081770104-navarro-claims-trump-was-legally-elected-and-second-impeachment-was-an-act-of-violence/

    Following the November 2020 election, the incumbent president, Donald Trump claimed that his opponent's victory was fraudulent, leading his ardent supporters to echo unfounded claims as a rejection of the upcoming 20 January transition to a Biden presidential administration.

    Peter Navarro, a top trade adviser appointed by Donald Trump, is continuing to claim that the outgoing US president was "legally" elected, reiterating his position to Fox Business Network on Thursday.

    Speaking to Fox's Maria Bartiromo, Navarro also claimed that Trump would emerge victorious in any second run of the election.

    "The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president, who I believe was legally elected on November 3,' Navarro asserted. 'If the election were held today, he'd be elected again. And if he runs in 2024, he will be elected then. And I think that’s what the Democrats fear". 

    ​In response to a question regarding a so-called 'attack on free speech' - referring to President Trump's violation of user terms and subsequent removal from social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the deadly Capitol Hill attack and the deaths of five people - Navarro suggested that it was a "classic collusive oligopoly" and "kind of new wine in an old bottle".

    The Trump appointee expressed his anger with Google, Apple, and Amazon after the tech giants deleted the unmoderated conservative social media site Parler, which bill itself as unrestricted alternative to conventional social media platforms.

    "When Amazon came in for the brutal kill, by taking the cloud away from Parler, as a small company, it was no longer able to access its data and effectively Amazon wiped out that company", Navarro stated. "I think they've got a heck of a lawsuit for damages there because of what was done".

    On Wednesday's vote impeaching Trump a second time in the House of Representative, which saw 10 Republicans support the Democratic caucus in the move, Navarro characterized the vote as a "travesty".   

    "And I’ve never been more pissed off in my life at this place", he declared.

    Navarro warned of "74 million Americans out there who voted for President Trump who feel exactly the same way", demanding that lawmakers give up on sending the House impeachment to the Senate.

    Navarro, an economist appointed by Trump who has served as the latter's White House trade adviser since 2017, on Thursday claimed without presenting any direct evidence that the November 2020 election saw massive voter fraud in swing states which saw Democratic candidate Joe Biden secure the victory.

    Entitled: 'Yes, President Trump Won', Navarro's comments claimed that there were ballots alleged to be fraudulent, including nearly 1 million "possible illegal votes" in Pennsylvania, which he says went to Biden by just under 100,000.

    ​The White House advisor's most recent allegations come one day after his boss's second impeachment by the House of Representatives, following accusations that Trump incited the deadly riots on Capitol Hill in a failed attempt to stop the confirmation of what the outgoing US president continues to claim was a stolen election.

    If Trump is convicted by the Senate, it will bar him from any future attempts to run for the White House.

    Citing a number of allegations in key states claiming that the Biden campaign received ballots from dead voters and how mail-in ballots saw initial leads for Trump overcome by more votes for the Democratic ticket, the outgoing president and his supporters continue to complain that the election was stolen.

    While these challenges have been consistently rejected in state and federal courts, a group of Trump supporters on January 6 violently stormed the Capitol building, killing five and inflicting widespread damage and vandalism in an attempt to stop the electoral college vote confirmation and prevent Joe Biden from being officially declared the next US president.

    Tags:
    Election, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse