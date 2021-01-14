Melania Trump Learned About Skipping Biden's Inauguration From a Tweet, 'WH Staffer' Claims

One author also suggested that Melania is “not a victim” and is not bothered by her husband's political and social stance.

While US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania likely won't be attending the inauguration ceremony of the next POTUS, Joe Biden, the first lady apparently wasn't aware of her imminent absence until she noticed her husband's tweet earlier this month, CNN reports citing an unnamed "senior White House staffer."

According to the media outlet, during the last several weeks, Melania has been operating "inside a grey area of what might happen," with many "big decisions" being made by her presidential husband.

"It's not the first time she has learned what he was doing because he tweeted it before he told her," the source said.

The staffer reportedly insisted, however, that while Melania "can be silent", she is still "part of this."

Kate Andersen Brower, author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies," also suggested that Melania "understands her husband and what he stands for," and that it "simply does not bother her."

"She is not a victim and she will not leave the White House apologising for her husband's behaviour," Brower remarked.

The inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris is slated to take place in Washington, DC on 20 January.

Prior to Twitter suspending Trump's account, the POTUS tweeted that he's not going to follow the tradition and attend the ceremony as outgoing presidents usually do.