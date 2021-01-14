Acting Head of US Immigration Resigns After Just Two Weeks on the Post, Reports Say

The acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Department of National Security, Jonathan Fahey, has resigned after just two weeks in the position, the Hill reported, citing ICE press secretary Jenny Burke.
The agency has not provided any reason for Fahey's abrupt resignation.
His intent to step down was first reported by CNN and BuzzFeed News on Wednesday evening, which cited sources familiar with the situation.
Fahey's brief tenure commenced after Tony Pham resigned from his post, having served as ICE head since August.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a federal agency dealing with illegal immigration and cross-border crimes which threaten US national security.
