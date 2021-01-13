Register
    Trump Says 'Violence Has No Place In Our Movement' in New Video Denouncing Insurrection

    US
    In a new video on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump denounced the violence by his supporters at the Capitol last week. His statement comes a day after a letter by Pentagon leaders reminding US servicemembers of their oaths and amid reports of further plots against the forthcoming inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

    "I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said in the video shared on the White House Twitter account due his own being taken down by the tech giant. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement. 'Making America Great Again' has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement and upholding our nation's most sacred traditions and values."

    ​"Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement you are attacking it and you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it," he continued.

    Trump noted there had been "too many mobs" over the last year, pointing the finger not only at his own right-wing supporters but also the left.

    "There is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions. America is a nation of laws," Trump continued, saying that insurrectionists who attacks the US Capitol on January 6 "will be brought to justice."

    He urged his supporters to explore ways to "ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." He denounced the "potential threats" of protests in Washington, DC, and across the country reported by law enforcement to be planned by right-wing groups in the coming days, while stating that people have the right to peacefully voice their opinion.

    Trump then turned his attention to the "unprecedented assault on free speech we have seen in recent days," seemingly referring to the permanent banning of his accounts on social media sites including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

    "These are tense and difficult times. The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous. What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not to silence one another. All of us can choose by our actions to rise above the rancor and find common ground and shared purpose," Trump said. "Today I am calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and join together as one American people. Let us choose to move forward united, for the good of our families, our communities, and our country."

    MORE INFORMATION TO COME...

