Domestic Terrorists Planning Inauguration Day Riots in New York - State Attorney General

"Insurrectionists and domestic terrorists are considering riots at the New York state Capitol in Albany and at state Capitols across the nation between now and next Wednesday," James said.
James said her office is working with law enforcement to ensure that the deadly January 6 insurgency in Washington DC does not take place in New York.
"We will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who seeks to terrorize or harm legislators, Capitol staff, law enforcement, or members of the public," James stated.
The FBI earlier this week warned that right-wing extremists and others were planning armed protests in all 50 states.
At least 5 people died in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by angry mobs backing unsubstantiated claims by outgoing President Donald Trump that massive electoral fraud had robbed him of re-election.
