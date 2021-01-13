US House Votes to Impeach Trump a Second Time

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved an unprecedented second impeachment for Donald Trump, with the majority supporting the impeachment resolution.
After the voting ended, 232 Representatives voted in favour of the initiative and 197 voted against.
Among those who supported the move to oust the president, who was impeached in December 2019, were at least 10 of Trump's fellow Republicans.
Trump becomes the first President in the history of the United States who was impeached twice. Wednesday's resolution to impeach him followed the deadly Capitol riot, which Trump is accused of inciting.
The outgoing president, however, has denied these accusations, insisting that he wanted no violence on US streets. Before the Wednesday voting began, Trump issued a statement, urging that there must be "no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind", referring to reports suggesting there might be more demonstrations.
