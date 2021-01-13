Register
19:52 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A cloud of colored smoke appears as a mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021.

    Trump Warns Against ‘Violence, Lawbreaking and Vandalism of Any Kind' Amid Calls for New Protests

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    174
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081747164_0:0:3031:1704_1200x675_80_0_0_3122c50d5ab3b78ab9c3e63584efa221.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101131081757126-trump-warns-against-violence-lawbreaking-and-vandalism-of-any-kind-amid-calls-for-new-protests/

    Since the Capitol riot, US President Donald Trump has brushed off any responsibility for the deadly unrest that claimed the lives of at least five people, including that of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Trump has stated that his remarks at the “Stop the Steal” rally were “totally appropriate" and not a call for violence.

    Permanently barred from Twitter, Trump issued a statement on Wednesday through the White House press secretary's office that called for "no violence" amid reports that demonstrations were being planned ahead of Inauguration Day.

    "I urge that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind," reads the statement. "That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on all Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you."

    Looming demonstrations noted by Trump were highlighted earlier this week in a FBI memo that warned multiple armed protests were expected to take place across the US at all 50 state capitols, including the US Capitol. The memo stated that a "storming" was being planned at state, local and federal courthouses should Trump be removed from the Oval Office before Inauguration Day.

    Additionally, federal authorities further revealed that an "identified armed group" planned to travel to Washington, DC, on January 16 if congressional lawmakers proceeded with measures to invoke the 25th amendment."

    "A huge uprising will occur," warned the agency, which also explained in the bulletin that "armed protests" could be organized through "at least" Inauguration Day. 

    At present, the nation's capital is on high alert ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, with thousands of National Guard troops deployed to the city. Estimates suggest more than 20,000 troops will be available to ensure security measures.

    Trump's Wednesday statement echoed remarks the president made to reporters on Tuesday, in which he stated he wanted "no violence" and indicated that he was not responsible for the deadly riot that broke out at the US Capitol.

    In light of the unrest that unfolded, multiple lawmakers, including several Republicans, have blamed Trump for inciting the riots. Officials have stressed that comments made by the president at the "Stop the Steal" rally encouraged supporters to take action to prevent the certification of the US election results, which were temporarily halted.

    Trump's latest statement came as the US House of Representatives debated whether to impeach the commander-in-chief for inciting violence. The vote is expected to take place later today, with support from Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse.

    If the single impeachment article is cleared in the chamber, it will mark the second time that Trump has been impeached by House lawmakers.

    Although reports suggest that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was "pleased" with the Democrat-pushed impeachment efforts, passage of the measure in the Senate chamber seems unlikely as the Kentucky official is "almost certainly" not convening the lawmakers on any date before January 19.

    Related:

    Olympic Gold Medallist Reportedly Identified in Video of Mob Storming Capitol Building
    ‘Thought I Was Going to Die’: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up on ‘Traumatising’ Capitol Riot
    How Can Second Congress Bid to Impeach Trump Over Capitol Mayhem Play Out?
    Troops Sleeping on Bare Floors of US Capitol Ahead of Biden’s ‘Virtual’ Inauguration - Photos
    Google Halts All Political Ads Ahead of Biden Inauguration Over Deadly Capitol Riot
    Tags:
    Inauguration, violence, Riots, protest, Mitch McConnell, US Capitol, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse