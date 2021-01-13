Majority of American Voters Support Impeachment, Removal of Trump, Poll Shows

After US Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove US President Donald Trump from office, the US House of Representatives has moved to consider an article of impeachment, accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” ahead of the deadly riots and storming of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, on January 6.

A new Morning Consult-Politico survey published on Monday revealed that 53% of American voters - a majority - claimed they would back the House of Representatives' impeachment of Trump for his alleged role in the January 6 riots that resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to dozens of others.

Similarly, 54% of respondents said they would support a Senate conviction of the US president, along with his formal removal from office.

The poll, conducted from January 8-11, surveyed 1,996 registered voters and was said to have a 2% margin of error.

Though a majority of those polled expressed support for the US president's impeachment and removal from office, a closer examination of data shows the issue is still somewhat partisan.

According to the survey's breakdown, 87% of Democrats and 46% of independents polled said they approve of the House impeaching Trump, while only 13% of Republicans expressed the same view.

At the same time, 82% of Republicans stated they would disapprove of the House's impeachment, while only 9% of Democrats said they would disapprove.

The remainder of respondents said they did not know or had no opinion on the matter.

Prior to Trump's 2020 impeachment, the Morning Consult-Politico survey on the matter showed similar impeachment support from American voters.

The poll, conducted December 14-15, 2019, showed a 50% support for the House's impeachment and Trump's removal from office. However, some 43% of respondents opposed impeachment and removal.

The US president was later impeached by the Democrat-led House on December 18, 2019 on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate later moved to acquit the US president of the charges.

Presently, Trump is facing the reality of possibly becoming the first US president to be impeached twice, as at least six House Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), have signaled they will vote for impeachment alongside House Democrats.

Speaker Pelosi opens House debate on impeachment of President Trump:



"We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.” pic.twitter.com/WOuIzKH3Wo — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021

Despite the possibility of impeachment, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed he will "almost certainly" not convene his legislative chamber for a vote before January 19.