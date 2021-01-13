Register
17:27 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot of the video of The Simpsons' Marge Simpson responding to Trump's campaign adviser Jenna Ellis

    Simpsons Writer Hopes Episode 'Predicting' Havoc at Biden Inauguration Won't Come True

    © Photo : Twitter / @TheSimpsons
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080173850_46:0:1808:991_1200x675_80_0_0_51a2ff9bcd79bd19a0dd386c59a58a2d.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101131081754563-simpsons-writer-hopes-episode-predicting-havoc-at-biden-inauguration-wont-come-true/

    The animated sitcom is famous for making accurate predictions. From Greece’s default and the NSA’s mass surveillance programme to the outbreak of Ebola and the purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney – the show has managed to make correct forecasts about almost every sphere of life.

    One of the writers of The Simpsons, Al Jean, says he doesn't want a "prediction" in one of the latest episodes of the sitcom about Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration to materialise.

    Taking to Twitter, he posted a screenshot from the episode Treehouse of Horror XXXI, showing Homer Simpson sitting on the roof of his house while Springfield lies in ruins, with the caption reading: "January 20th, 2021".

    ​20 January is the day Biden is set be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

    The development comes a week after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. Reports say that violent protests may occur in all 50 states in the days leading up to the inauguration. BuzzFeed reported that Trump supporters were planning to gather in Washington, DC a day before the event.

    What Are the Best predictions Made by The Simpsons?

    Loads of correct forecasts have been made over the course of the show’s history. Some predictions seem to be reasonable assumptions, but some are so accurate and extraordinary that one may think that the writers had somehow got hold of a time machine and travelled to the future. Here are the most interesting predictions shown on the sitcom.

    IGadgets

    The sixth season featured two unique episodes. In one, the characters used an advanced gadget - a wristwatch that could be used as a phone. This was in 1995, 15 years before the first smartwatches appeared and almost 20 years before the release of the Apple Watch. In the other episode, Lisa used a landline for video calls with Marge. Again this was in 1995, 15 years before FaceTime.

    And the Winner is?

    The show predicted that MIT Professor Bengt Holmström would win the Nobel Prize in economics six years before it actually happened.

    I believe I can fly

    In an episode aired in 2012, Lady Gaga performed for the residents of Springfield while hovering over the city. Five years later, the singer did stage a flying performance at the Super Bowl's halftime show, where the singer gracefully glided over a stadium in Houston.

    Voter fraud

    In 2008, the show aired an episode that showed Homer Simpson trying to vote for Barack Obama. However, the voting machine changed his vote to late Republican John McCain. Four years later, when Obama was running for re-election, a video surfaced online showing the voting machine changing votes for Obama into votes for his rival Republican Mitt Romney.

    It’s elementary, my dear Homer!

    In a 1998 episode Homer tried his hand at inventing new things. Following days of thinking, Homer does what he does best – makes us laugh by coming up with ridiculous things, like as makeup shotgun for women that ladies need to shoot in their faces.
    However, he predicted the discovery of Higgs boson, an elementary particle. It was discovered in 2013.

    45th president of the United States

    Yes, the Simpsons predicted that Trump would become president and did so strikingly well.

    Related:

    Analysts Who Predicted Bitcoin's Record-Breaking Growth Now Say BTC Could Fall by 50% in 2021
    Biden Nominates Ex-US Envoy to the UN Samantha Power as USAID Administrator
    Tags:
    The Simpsons, Donald Trump, inauguration, Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse