Washington repeatedly aired the theory that the virus was man-made despite scientists around the world sticking to the theory that it emerged naturally. US President Donald Trump claimed that the country has evidence to prove the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Is it possible we might finally see that explosive proof?

The US Department of State might reveal evidence in the final days of the Trump administration that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The Sun reported citing an anonymous diplomatic source.

According to the source, "anything could happen in the coming days" and revealing the supposed evidence that the virus originated in a laboratory is on the "top" of the White House's deck of wild cards. The source said that the alleged evidence might even reveal a link between the scientists and the Chinese Army.

Another anonymous source, this time in the UK government, told The Sun that there has been "increasing chatter" that Washington might reveal a "devastating broadside" against China, which will be linked to its handling of the emerging pandemic in 2019.

US Blames CCP for Pandemic as Beijing Peddles Several Independent Outbreaks Theory

The Sun's report comes in the wake of an enigmatic warning from the US' present National Security Adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, who said on 11 January that Washington is examining options to hold Beijing accountable for its alleged role in starting the pandemic despite China repeatedly denying the US allegations.

"It is critical that nations around the world demand accountability from Beijing. The world cannot continue to pay heavy prices for its naiveté and complicity in Beijing’s irresponsible and harmful practices – whether it is ending the rule of law in Hong Kong or not cooperating with health officials on the pandemic," O’Brien said in a statement.

The US officials, including President Donald Trump, repeatedly blamed China for accidentally releasing the virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but Beijing strongly denied the allegations. Washington claimed to have evidence to support its claims, including accounts from a former employee of the Wuhan lab, who was working with US intelligence, but none have been presented to the public.

Wuhan Institute of Virology, which includes a laboratory with the highest level of biosafety, has indeed studied the viruses - specifically the ones affecting bats - and how they may pose a potential threat to humans. However, the international scientific community so far sticks to the theory of the virus' natural emergence.

The WHO has already dispatched a team to China, the first country to report the coronavirus cases, to study the pandemic's origins. Its mission, however, does not include investigating the Wuhan lab origin theory, which remains unpopular with the scientists. Chinese officials, in turn, peddle a different theory: the country's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said research conducted by Chinese scientists suggested that the virus emerged in several separate outbreaks around the world.