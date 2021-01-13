Majority of US House Votes to Urge Pence to Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office

A majority of the US House of Representatives has voted to urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.
The move comes after Pence in a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday expressed his opposition to invoking the 25th Amendment, warning her that using the legislation in such a manner would "set terrible precedent".
He underscored he does not believe that "such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution", and that he will not "yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
