04:29 GMT13 January 2021
    President Donald Trump joins Vice President Mike Pence on stage after Pence spoke on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

    Patriot or P**sy? Trump Reportedly Name-Called Pence When Pressuring VP to Object Election Results

    US
    by
    Despite Donald Trump's fury over the outcome of the 2020 presidential race and claims of election fraud, Vice President Mike Pence did not object to the vote results, certifying the victory of Joe Biden, even as the congressional session was disrupted by a deadly riot of Trump supporters in the capitol building itself.

    The outgoing US president, Donald Trump, speaking to Mike Pence before the 6 January certification of the election results, went from "cajoling" to "browbeating", and ended up offering a choice to his vice president, according to a NYT Tuesday report citing two people "briefed on the conversation".

    “You can either go down in history as a patriot,” Trump told Pence before the latter headed to Congress to certify the election results, according to the outlet, “or you can go down in history as a p**sy.”

    Trump reportedly pushed Pence to a series of meetings a day before the vote, with one particular encounter taking about an hour as a Chapman University conservative constitutional scholar, John Eastman, convinced the vice president that he did have the power to act.

    Shortly before the vote on 6 January, Pence's personal attorney, according to the report, called a former appeals court judge, J. Michael Luttig, who wrote up a contradictory opinion, which was then cited by Pence in his statement on the decision not to block the Electoral College vote. The move reportedly prompted Trump to call Pence and curse at him.

    “I hope he doesn’t listen to the RINOs and the stupid people that he’s listening to", Trump, cited by The NYT, later said at his rally, referring to the VP.
    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence smile after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich
    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence smile after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich

    Despite Trump's reported demands, Pence did not object to the certification of the Biden victory. The joint session, however, was disrupted with a deadly attack on the US capitol building, after which Pence, along with the lawmakers, was evacuated. 

    According to reports, Trump met the vice president in the Oval Office five days after the violent attack. The conversation was described by The Hill as "good", although a NYT piece claimed that, unofficially, the description of the talks was “nonsubstantive” and “stilted.”

    While Trump faces accusations of inciting the violent insurgency - something he has denied - some lawmakers from both sides of the US political fence will try to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare him "unfit" for presidency and oust him from office, urging Pence to join the initiative.

    In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event in Flint, Mich. A group of Democratic lawmakers on Monday, Nov. 2, called on the Trump administration to stop the expulsion of unaccompanied children and other asylum seekers at the U.S. border using emergency powers granted during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Pence on 25th Amendment Invocation: 'I Will Not Yield to Efforts to Play Political Games'
    The vice president, however, told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he does not believe that an invocation of the 25th Amendment "is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution". He warned that it could cause a "terrible precedent" and said that he was not willing to "exert power beyond his constitutional authority".

    "Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent", Pence wrote.

    As the vote for resolution to ask the vice president to use the legislation against Trump is ongoing in the House, POTUS also faces a second impeachment. House Democrats rolled out a resolution accusing the president of "inciting insurrection", with a vote scheduled for Wednesday.

    The brutal Capitol riots which saw five killed were seen by many as notably harming Trump's popularity and causing many members of the Republican party to break ties with him, including Pence, who has been "very loyal" to POTUS for the four year term. Now, according to some experts, Pence will have to attempt to distance himself from Trump to advance his own political career.

    Related:

    Why Are GOP, Pence Turning Their Back on Trump After Capitol Incident?
    Trump, Pence Reportedly Speak for First Time in Oval Office Since Deadly Capitol Riots
    ‘Disgruntled Staffer’ Reportedly Behind US State Dept Message Claiming Trump, Pence Terms Over
    Pence on 25th Amendment Invocation: 'I Will Not Yield to Efforts to Play Political Games'
    Votre message a été envoyé!
