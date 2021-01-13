Register
13 January 2021
    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi listens as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021

    Pence on 25th Amendment Invocation: 'I Will Not Yield to Efforts to Play Political Games'

    1122
    Vice President Mike Pence has been pressured to invoke Section 4 of 25th Amendment, which would declare Donald Trump "unfit" for presidency and remove him from office, in wake of deadly riots in US Capitol that occured last week.

    Mike Pence in a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday expressed his opposition to invoking 25th Amendment against Trump, warning her that using the legislation in such manner would "set terrible precedent".

    He went on to say that he does not believe that "such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution", recalling how he did not agree to "exert power beyond his constitutional authority" to determine the election results and stating that he will not "yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games".

    "I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment," Pence said in the letter. "Work with us to lower the temperature and unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. I pledge to you that I will continue to do my part to work in good faith with the incoming administration to ensure an orderly transition of power."

    Explaining his position to Pelosi, Pence outlined that it was she who insisted that the 25th Amendment must be based on medical decision, not "judgment on the basis of a comment or behaviour that we don't like".

    "Madam Speaker, you were right", vice president said. "Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."

    Intentions to use the Amendment to remove Trump from office emerged shortly after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, when the election results were being certified in Congress. The riot resulted in 5 deaths, including that of a police officer. 

    Trump, who threw a rally before his supporters assaulted the Capitol, was accused of inciting the violence, even though he addressed the protesters after the beginning of the riot, urging them to "go home". The president denied any responsibility for the Capitol mayhem, arguing that he never wanted violence on US streets. 

    He said that efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment pose "zero risk" to him.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
