Register
00:33 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US DoJ Working Toward Sedition, Conspiracy Charges Against Capitol Rioters

    © REUTERS / MIKE THEILER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081746956_0:0:3150:1772_1200x675_80_0_0_8311f949658bc2d2118d57323a1db803.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101131081747131-us-doj-working-toward-sedition-conspiracy-charges-against-capitol-rioters/

    US President Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol building in Washington, DC, on January 6 to protest against the certification of the Electoral College vote and confirmation of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

    The US Department of Justice (DoJ) is currently working to bring sedition and conspiracy charges against some of the rioters who stormed the Capitol last week, Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney for Washington, DC, said in a Tuesday news conference.

    "Just yesterday, our office organized a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors," Sherwin told reporters, The Hill reported. "Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges related to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol."

    Sherwin’s latest comments come after he revealed Tuesday that prosecutors have already filed more than 70 charges following the riot, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has spearheaded investigations into more than 170 people. Those charged with sedition could face up to 20 years in prison, while conspiracy charges can carry prison sentences of up to five years.

    Many of the rioters arrested and charged over the last few days are facing various charges, ranging from trespassing to carrying weapons to assaulting police officers. 

    "With this strike force that was established to focus strictly on sedition charges, we're looking at and treating this just like a significant international counterterrorism or counterintelligence operation," Sherwin explained.

    "We're looking at everything: money, travel records, looking at disposition, movement and communication records, so no resource related to the FBI, or the US Attorney's Office will be unchecked in terms of trying to determine exactly if there was a command and control, how it operated and how they executed these activities,” he added.

    In addition, the FBI is currently investigating who planted pipe bombs on the day of the Capitol riots. The bombs were found near the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee headquarters in DC. 

    The FBI on Wednesday released photos and a reward of up to $50,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of a suspect linked to the pipe bombs, Fox 25 reported.

    On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that one day before the rioters stormed the Capitol, an FBI office in Virginia issued an internal warning that extremists were planning to travel to DC to commit violence. The Post's report contradicts claims by the FBI that the bureau had no intelligence that pro-Trump protesters were planning to commit acts of violence.

    “As of 5 January 2021, FBI Norfolk received information indicating calls for violence in response to ‘unlawful lockdowns’ to begin on 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC,” reads the document obtained by the Post. “An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

    During the Tuesday news conference, Steven D'Antuono, the head of the FBI's Washington field office, defended the bureau's actions before the riot.

    "As offensive as a statement can be, the FBI cannot open an investigation without a threat of violence or alleged criminal activity," D'Antuono explained, The Hill reported. "However, when that language does turn to a call of violence or criminal activity, the FBI is able to undertake investigative action. And in this case, we had no indication, information was linked to any specific person, but that this is a matter of an online discussion."

    "This information was immediately disseminated through a written product, and briefed to our command post operations to all levels of law enforcement," he added.

    Related:

    Joint Chiefs of Staff: US Capitol Riot Was ‘Direct Assault’ on American Democracy
    Capitol Hill Vicinity as US House Set to Vote on Possible Invocation of 25th Amendment Against Trump
    Third Member of US Congress Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Capitol Riots, Statement Says
    US Federal Prosecutors Announce First Indictments Over Capitol Riots
    US Senate Minority Leader Calls for Putting Capitol Rioters on 'No Fly' Lists
    Tags:
    sedition act, sedition, Riots, US Capitol, Capitol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse