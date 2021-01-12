US Senate Minority Leader Calls for Putting Capitol Rioters on 'No Fly' Lists

"These insurrectionists should not be able to hop on planes," Schumer said in a press briefing. "Any of those who were inside the Capitol should be placed on the no fly list.... There are concerns about these people getting back on airplanes doing more violence."
Schumer said he had spoken with the heads of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) about immediately placing all those identified individuals on the No Fly List.
The Department of Justice and the FBI have embarked on a nationwide manhunt against hundreds of violent protesters who stormed the US Capitol. Many have suggested that the No Fly list action is needed to make commercial flight and the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, January 20, safe, Schumer said.
