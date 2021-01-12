Capitol Hill Vicinity as US House Set to Vote on Possible Invokation of 25th Amendment Against Trump

The US House is set to vote on a resolution that would ask Vice President Mike Pence to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump, to declare the latter "unfit" for his presidential post and make Pence the acting president.
The vote comes after the US capitol building was attacked by violent Trump supporters last week - a riot that resulted in 5 deaths, vandalism, theft and a disruption of the certification of election results. POTUS is accused of "inciting" the deadly mayhem, which he denied, claiming he never asked for violence on US streets.
House Democrats and some Republicans, however, intend to impeach Trump for what they see as the "inciting of insurrection", with the vote on what would be a US president's unprecedented second impeachment set for Wednesday.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)