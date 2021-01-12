Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021

    Trump Says Not Worried About Efforts to Invoke 25th Amendment, Impeach Him

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Following the deadly riots in US Capitol that occured last week, some US lawmakers intended to call Vice President Mike Pence to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment which may allow to remove Trump from office over him allegedly being "unfit" for the presidential post.

    When delivering a speech in Texas on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he is not worried by the efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office or attempts by House Democrats to initiate his impeachment.

    "The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but it will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration", Trump said, speaking in front of a southern border wall. "As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for."

    He then denounced the last week's violent protests on the Capitol Hill that left five people dead, saying that "we believe in the rule of law not rioting".

    Trump also moved to say that "free speech is under assault like never before", apparently referring to him being banned from social media after the deadly Capitol riots. 

    "The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous, anger, division and pain, [...] which is very dangerous for the USA", he asserted.
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the stage to speak during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the stage to speak during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021

    Calls for Trump to resign continue to emerge, as he is accused of "inciting" the Capitol riots - something that he denied, insisting that he wanted "no violence" on US streets. As unrest on the Capitol Hill unfolded, Trump took to his now-suspended Twitter account to urge rioters to "go home", saying that those who broke the law do not represent the country.

    On Tuesday, House is set to vote on a resolution that would urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, a legislation potentially allowing to declare Trump "unfit" for presidency and make Pence Acting President.

    Later on Wednesday, the vote to impeach the outgoing president will take place, marking the second impeachment attempt in Trump's presidential career.

    impeachment, Capitol, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, US
