Trump Says Social Media Banning Him 'Big Mistake,' Warns of Counter Move

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, have made a "big mistake" in banning him and warned of a "counter move."

"Big mistake. They shouldn’t be doing it," Trump was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Trump said such actions cause "a lot of problems and a lot of danger."

"There’s always a counter move when they do that. I’ve never seen such anger as I see right now and that’s a terrible thing," Trump added.

Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms suspended Trump after a group of his supporters stormed the US Capitol last Wednesday to protest the lawmakers’ affirmation of the Electoral College vote for his rival Democrat Joe Biden. The group clashed with police and caused material damage. Six people, including a policeman on duty and a female Air Force veteran Trump supporter died during the unrest.

Since, Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have called on Trump to resign before his term ends on January 20, or face impeachment by Congress for a second time since he assumed office in 2016.

On Monday, Twitter also suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with the QAnon movement, which claims Trump was battling a network of pedophiles in the Democratic Party and the US establishment at large.

In addition, the big technology companies, including Microsoft, Facebook and Google, announced on Monday that they were pulling the plug on all political party donations following the unrest on Capitol Hill.