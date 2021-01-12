Third Member of US Congress Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Capitol Riots, Statement Says

"Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 test this morning following being tested yesterday on the advice of the House Attending Physician," Schneider said. "Last Wednesday, after narrowly escaping a violent mob incited by the President of the United States to attack the Capitol and its occupants, I was forced to spend several hours in a secure but confined location with dozens of other Members of Congress."
Schneider said several Republican lawmakers in the room "adamantly" refused to wear a mask.
"Today, I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff. I am at least the third Member from that room paying the price," Schneider said.
Two other members of Congress who had tested positive for the coronavirus since being confined in the same room were Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal and Bonnie Watson Coleman, Schneider added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)