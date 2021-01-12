Ivanka Trump Plans to Attend Biden’s Inauguration to Save Political Career, Report Says

Ivanka Trump is said to have considered coming to see Joe Biden take the oath of office in a bid to save face, despite her father having reportedly raved and stormed about the “worst ever” plans of his eldest daughter and chief White House aide.

To support her budding political career, "First Daughter" Ivanka Trump planned to attend Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, according to a White House insider cited by the Daily Mail.

The source said “Ivanka is worried that her promising political career is in jeopardy and she's doing whatever she can to save her reputation,” adding that her father was genuinely dismayed about the news.

He reportedly said it's "an insult that she would even want to engage with the crooks that are trying to bring him down,” noted the insider, adding that Trump has urged the family to stand united whatever happens.

“The president told his daughter that her presence at the inauguration will cost her thousands of supporters and would be the worst decision she could ever make,” the source commented.

Ivanka reportedly believed that by turning up at Joe Biden's inauguration - due to be a scaled-back event this time because of the pandemic - she would seem to be “a good sport and will gain future supporters”.

© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky Рабочие устанавливают флаг на Капитолии во время подготовки к инаугурации избранного президента Джо Байдена

Dwelling on Ivanka's choices, the source suggested that she was determined to “protect her own political aspirations” and not “muck it all up by attending her Dad's 2024 campaign kick-off which is set for the same day”. There are people she would rather leave this for – her Dad, who claimed last week that he would not attend his rival’s swearing-in, and brother Don Jr, the commentator assumed.

However, another White House source has rejected claims that Ivanka intends to turn up to Biden’s inauguration.

The speculation comes amid increasing calls for Vice-President Mike Pence, who will for his part be among guests at the 20 January event, to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office ahead of schedule, despite his having only eight days left in the White House.

Impeachment Debate Looming Large

The single article of impeachment - the "incitement of insurrection" - calls for Donald Trump’s “disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States”. On Tuesday, the House will look into a resolution calling on Pence "to convene and mobilise the principal officers to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment".

Democrats, supported by a handful of GOP lawmakers, argue that Trump should be held accountable for allegedly encouraging his supporters to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote on 6 January, which later devolved into violent riots and storming of the US Capitol.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington

Protesters attacked the federal legislature’s seat moments after POTUS urged them to “march on Congress” and “Save America” at a rally in Washington DC. The protesters could shortly afterwards be seen sitting in the Senate and inside the offices of congress members. The mayhem saw five people dead.

© REUTERS / MIKE THEILER Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

Ivanka urged protesters at the time of the riots to be “peaceful”, tweeting:

“American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful”.

She later deleted the tweet when enraged netizens asked if she believed the attackers were “patriots”, stressing that “peaceful protest is patriotic” and “violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms”.