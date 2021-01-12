FBI Announces Arrest of Another Suspect Linked to US Capitol Unrest, Media Says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that another suspect was arrested in connection with the Capitol Incident, according to the Bureau's spokesperson.
The suspect, Aaron Mostofsky, was arrested in New York City on Tuesday.
As of now, he has received multiple charges, including theft of government property, according to the New York Post. Mostofsky, the son of a Supreme Court Judge in NYC, was seen in photographs of the mob which stormed the Capitol Building on 6 January.
Mostofsky was one of the protesters who talked to journalists. In an interview with the New York Post, he said that 85 million people voted for Trump rather than the 75 million as had been announced. He added that certain states, which had been “red” for a long time and then turned “blue”, including New York, “were stolen”.
