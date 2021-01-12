Republican Megadonor Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87

The wife of billionaire casino mogul and GOP power broker Sheldon Adelson says he has died of complications from a lengthy illness. The magnate, who built a casino empire stretching from Las Vegas to China and worked to become a singular force in domestic and international politics, was 87.
Forbes ranked him No. 15 in the US in 2018, with his business empire hitting an estimated $35.5 billion.
"If you do things differently, success will follow you like a shadow", he said in 2014, addressing the gambling industry in Las Vegas.
Adelson, of Jewish descent, was considered the nation's most influential GOP donor over the last years of his life, setting records time and again for individual contributions.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)