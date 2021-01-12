Register
19:59 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    After the Capitol Rush: Neil Young Expresses 'Sadness and Compassion' for Congress Protesters

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081742692_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_41e8fbd5d73241a26d40557592d5f2c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101121081742822-after-the-capitol-rush-neil-young-expresses-sadness-and-compassion-for-congress-protesters/

    Veteran musician Neil Young, known for his political protest songs, urged those on both sides of the divide to "find a way home" after last Wednesday's scenes at the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

    Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young has expressed his "sadness and compassion" after listening to protesters at the US Capitol building last week.

    In a blog post on his website, the veteran musician wrote of his feelings of "empathy" after watching supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump occupy the chambers of the US Congress on Wednesday, briefly disrupting the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect, pleading that "We are not enemies".

    "A young lady in tears spoke of being maced in the Capitol. She was crying because she had been attacked and all she was doing was trying to have her voice heard in the Revolution," Young wrote. "She was one of thousands who have been carrying the feeling of being persecuted for their beliefs, their feeling that American power just didn’t care."

    Although Young insisted Trump had "betrayed the people, exaggerated and amplified the truth to foment hatred", he urged understanding between Democrats, Republicans and Trump's 75-million support base.

    "We don’t need this hate. We need discussion and solutions," Young wrote. "Respect for one another’s beliefs. Not hatred."

    The Critical Hour
    © Sputnik
    Pelosi Moves for Impeachment in Final Days of Trump Administration
    The 75-year-old musician, whose career has spanned seven decades, said he was "shocked to see the Confederate flag being waved inside the chamber; "the destruction and disrespect. But mostly I felt bad for the people."

    "I still have my strong beliefs. That has not changed," stressed Young, whose protest song Southern Man prompted Lynyrd Skynyrd's response in Sweet Home Alabama.

    "But now I feel empathy for the people who have been so manipulated and had their beliefs used as political weapons. I may be among them. I wish internet news were two-sided. Both sides represented on the same programmes. Social media, in the hands of powerful people – amplifying lies and untruths - is crippling our belief system, turning us against one another."

    Young has been a frequent critic of Trump, even suing him — unsuccessfully — for using his songs in the soundtrack for political rallies. 

    Related:

    Over Half a Million Americans Reportedly Download Telegram After Trump Social Media Blackout
    'Removing Trump From Office Essential', Hillary Clinton Says Amid Drive by Dems to Impeach POTUS
    Trump is 'Aberration in American Politics', Bolton Claims Amid New Impeachment Push
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, US Congress, US Capitol, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Neil Young
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse