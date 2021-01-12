Register
02:29 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence smile after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich

    Trump, Pence Reportedly Speak for First Time in Oval Office Since Deadly Capitol Riots

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081671629_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_7c37879a55da2abcbb909b19e915b8c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101121081736599-trump-pence-reportedly-speak-for-first-time-in-oval-office-since-deadly-capitol-riots/

    Earlier, reports emerged that US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had not spoken for several days, after rioters who supported POTUS broke past security barriers at the US Capitol, killing 5 and ransacking the federal building as lawmakers, including Pence himself, hid from the attackers during the confirmation process.

    Amid reports of a strained relationship, it was revealed on Monday that Trump and Pence had met in the Oval Office earlier in the day, for the first time since the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

    A senior administration official told The Hill the pair "had a good conversation, discussing the week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration's work and accomplishments."

    The unidentified individual added that both Trump and Pence agreed that those who stormed the US Capitol broke the law and "do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans."

    It's unclear whether words were exchanged in regards to Pence allowing congressional lawmakers to move ahead with certifying the results of the US Electoral College system.

    Although the Wednesday Electoral College vote confirmation was temporarily halted due to the siege, the certification was eventually completed, with Pence executing his constitutional duty to preside over the US Senate and oversee the vote.

    At the height of the deadly attack by the president's supporters, Trump lashed out at Pence via Twitter for overseeing the ongoing procedure, with POTUS tweeting that his second in command "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution."

    The tweet itself came out hours after Trump pressured Pence at an earlier "Stop the Steal" rally on the White House lawn to reject the certification. At the time, Trump remarked to his thousands of supporters that he "hoped" Pence was "going to do the right thing" and send electoral ballots "back to the states to recertify" the results.

    Despite growing pressure from Trump, Pence earlier had made it clear that he had no intention in intervening with the certification, explaining that only the lawmakers can decide to either accept or reject the Electoral College vote result.

    With the pair at odds, reports subsequently revealed Trump had not reached out to Pence or the vice president's family as they were placed inside a secure bunker at the Capitol during the insurgent attack. Additionally, it was reported that the duo had not spoken in the immediate days that followed the deadly riot.

    Many of Trump's allies, most notably National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, have supported the vice president's moves.

    Amid a Democrat push to remove Trump from office either by invoking the 25th Amendment or by impeachment, it's unclear if the two officials discussed the ongoing process that is expected to begin on Tuesday.

    Related:

    US House Democrats Introduce Measure to Censure GOP Congressman Brooks Over Capitol Riot
    GOP Lawmaker Deactivates Twitter Account Following Suspension Over Capitol Riot Posts
    ‘Huge Uprising’: FBI Memo Reveals Armed US Protests Planned at State Capitols Nationwide - Report
    Corporate America Suspends Political Donations After Attack on US Capitol
    Alleged Capitol Attacker With Pelosi's Lectern Charged, Released in Florida - Reports
    Tags:
    White House, Oval Office, Riots, US Capitol, Mike Pence, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse