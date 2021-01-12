Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for DC Amid Safety Efforts For Biden's Inauguration

The outgoing US President Donald Trump on Monday approved the emergency declaration for Washington, DC ahead of the 59th presidential inauguration, which will remain effective through 24 January.
"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, [...] to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the District of Columbia", the White House statement said.
The declaration followed media reports on FBI warns that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US state capitals, including the US Capitol building, in the final days that lead up to the inauguration of Joe Biden on 20 January.
Earlier, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser urged the US Homeland Security Department to "adjust its approach to the inauguration in several specific ways", asking to extend the National Special Security Event period to run from 11 to 24 January and requesting the pre-disaster declaration.
Bowser referred to "the unprecedented terrorist attack on the United States Capitol" that occured last week and claimed 5 lives as Trump supporters stormed the building and disrupted the congressional review of election results.
After the Capitol chaos, House Democrats prepared a resolution to impeach Trump, charging the outgoing president with "incitement of insurrection".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)