Register
10:42 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware

    Biden's Green New Deal to Back US Workers 'Ready' for Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery, Academic Says

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081731852_0:174:3072:1902_1200x675_80_0_0_fca4feb36bccb41534b1e6e8181d02dd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101121081735340-bidens-green-new-deal-to-back-us-workers-ready-for-post-covid-19-economic-recovery-academic-says/

    Following the "profound crisis" of US president Donald Trump's administration, the US was urged to prioritise tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and implement a Green New Deal to boost the economy, leading to stronger jobs growth and infrastructure building across the United States, a leading economist and academic has said.

    The Trump administration was "limping across the finish line" and the US needed strong leadership to rebuild and put the nation "on a safer trajectory", Jeffrey Sachs, US economist, university professor at Columbia University and director of The Centre for Sustainable Development said at the Reuters NEXT Event on Monday.

    Images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    US Cold War on China to End in Failure, Multipolarity to Replace Thucydides Trap Policy, Academics Say
    Speaking on the president's leadership, Mr Sachs said that Trump had neglected assistance to state and local government levels in the ongoing pandemic, he said, adding the outgoing US president also needed to rejoin the World Health Organisation and Paris Agreement, among others.

    A key task for the US was to return to the "mid-century goal" of net-zero emissions by 2050 as noted in US president-elect Joe Biden's Green New Deal, namely post-COVID-19, to rebuild the economy and meet net-zero targets, he said.

    The US should rebuild with nations such as the United Kingdom, who will host the 26th UN COP26 meeting in Edinburgh in November, the EU, Japan, South Korea and China and others committed to tackling climate change, he added.

    But due to shortfalls in revenue sources, the US's green initiative should be funded with revenues from the wealthy via wealth taxation, a rise in corporate tax rates and others to fund "urgent public priorities", he said.

    "The richest people in the United States - the top couple hundred - have had billions of dollars in new wealth in the past year during COVID. The world's 500 richest people now have a combined net worth of about $7.7tn, and the markets have gone haywire. Well, those people are gonna have to contribute to supporting the common good," he said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    The 5th Estate: Why Joe Biden Has Rattled US Expats To Renounce Citizenship Under FATCA, 'Death Tax'
    The taxes would fund electric vehicles, green bonds and green financing, he said, adding that the US urgently needed to expand charging infrastructure and the power grid.

    State and local governments should also implement zero-emissions building codes and develop a systematic approach to tackling climate change, he said.

    What To Expect From Biden's Green New Deal

    When asked by Sputnik about what to expect or add to Mr Biden's proposed $2trn Green New Deal, set to enter force by 2050, Mr Sachs added that the president-elect had appointed a "first rate" administration to tackle the goal.

    Ban Ki-moon, Secretary-General of the United Nations, delivers his opening remarks at the Paris Agreement signing ceremony on climate change at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 22, 2016
    © Sputnik / Mike Segar
    President-Elect Biden May Step Up US Role In Paris Agreement But Faces Senate Hurdle, Scientist Says
    Biden's selections included former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Gina McCarthy, former secretary of state John Kerry as well as strong choices for the EPA and Departments of Transport and Energy, among others, he said.

    He added that the team would be tasked with focusing on the "energy transformation" and industrial policies needed to allow the US to lead in such emerging technologies.

    "This isn't just a matter of us limping along, this is a matter of the United States leading in electric vehicles. We have Tesla [and] we can do a lot of things such as building wind turbines, smart grids and rolling out 5G. So this is about jobs, industrial policy and decarbonisation," he said.

    Such goals were "complicated" with many nuances, which required public input from all parts of the nation, he said.

    But Biden could not implement his green policy could with a "top down" approach, but was urged to build a "shared commitment" to reaching net zero goals, he said, adding each part of the country needed inclusion in the programme.

    "In the industrial heartland of Upper Appalachia, the mayors of Louisville, Morgantown, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and others across the region said 'We're ready for this transformation. We want to build the wind turbines, [solar photovoltaics] and battery chains, but we need to be a part of this'.  I think that basic engagement of mayors and governors all across the country in a national strategy is going to be absolutely crucial," he concluded.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech at the European parliament Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    Reuters NEXT Virtual Summit to Host Four-Day Panel Talks With Top Global Leaders in Gov't, Business
    The Reuters NEXT event is taking place from 11 to 14 January and is one of the largest and most ambitious leadership summits globally, joining 25,000 executives and journalists to discuss politics, tech, media freedom and business.

    The four-day summit includes speakers such as European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth, Internet creator Sir Tim-Berners Lee, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and others.

    Related:

    President-Elect Biden May Step Up US Role In Paris Agreement But Faces Senate Hurdle, Scientist Says
    'President-Elect' Biden Reportedly Readies Team for Broad Executive Orders to End Key Trump Policies
    US Cold War on China to End in Failure, Multipolarity to Replace Thucydides Trap Policy - Academics
    Reuters NEXT Virtual Summit to Host Four-Day Panel Talks With Top Global Leaders in Gov't, Business
    Tags:
    5G, 5G network, digital infrastructure, infrastructure, renewable energy, green energy scheme, green energy, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US economy, economy, coronavirus, COVID-19, Jeffrey Sachs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse