Biden's Green New Deal to Back US Workers 'Ready' for Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery, Academic Says

Following the "profound crisis" of US president Donald Trump's administration, the US was urged to prioritise tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and implement a Green New Deal to boost the economy, leading to stronger jobs growth and infrastructure building across the United States, a leading economist and academic has said.

The Trump administration was "limping across the finish line" and the US needed strong leadership to rebuild and put the nation "on a safer trajectory", Jeffrey Sachs, US economist, university professor at Columbia University and director of The Centre for Sustainable Development said at the Reuters NEXT Event on Monday.

Speaking on the president's leadership, Mr Sachs said that Trump had neglected assistance to state and local government levels in the ongoing pandemic, he said, adding the outgoing US president also needed to rejoin the World Health Organisation and Paris Agreement, among others.

A key task for the US was to return to the "mid-century goal" of net-zero emissions by 2050 as noted in US president-elect Joe Biden's Green New Deal, namely post-COVID-19, to rebuild the economy and meet net-zero targets, he said.

The US should rebuild with nations such as the United Kingdom, who will host the 26th UN COP26 meeting in Edinburgh in November, the EU, Japan, South Korea and China and others committed to tackling climate change, he added.

But due to shortfalls in revenue sources, the US's green initiative should be funded with revenues from the wealthy via wealth taxation, a rise in corporate tax rates and others to fund "urgent public priorities", he said.

"The richest people in the United States - the top couple hundred - have had billions of dollars in new wealth in the past year during COVID. The world's 500 richest people now have a combined net worth of about $7.7tn, and the markets have gone haywire. Well, those people are gonna have to contribute to supporting the common good," he said.

The taxes would fund electric vehicles, green bonds and green financing, he said, adding that the US urgently needed to expand charging infrastructure and the power grid.

State and local governments should also implement zero-emissions building codes and develop a systematic approach to tackling climate change, he said.

What To Expect From Biden's Green New Deal

When asked by Sputnik about what to expect or add to Mr Biden's proposed $2trn Green New Deal, set to enter force by 2050, Mr Sachs added that the president-elect had appointed a "first rate" administration to tackle the goal.

Biden's selections included former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Gina McCarthy, former secretary of state John Kerry as well as strong choices for the EPA and Departments of Transport and Energy, among others, he said.

He added that the team would be tasked with focusing on the "energy transformation" and industrial policies needed to allow the US to lead in such emerging technologies.

"This isn't just a matter of us limping along, this is a matter of the United States leading in electric vehicles. We have Tesla [and] we can do a lot of things such as building wind turbines, smart grids and rolling out 5G. So this is about jobs, industrial policy and decarbonisation," he said.

Such goals were "complicated" with many nuances, which required public input from all parts of the nation, he said.

But Biden could not implement his green policy could with a "top down" approach, but was urged to build a "shared commitment" to reaching net zero goals, he said, adding each part of the country needed inclusion in the programme.

"In the industrial heartland of Upper Appalachia, the mayors of Louisville, Morgantown, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and others across the region said 'We're ready for this transformation. We want to build the wind turbines, [solar photovoltaics] and battery chains, but we need to be a part of this'. I think that basic engagement of mayors and governors all across the country in a national strategy is going to be absolutely crucial," he concluded.

The Reuters NEXT event is taking place from 11 to 14 January and is one of the largest and most ambitious leadership summits globally, joining 25,000 executives and journalists to discuss politics, tech, media freedom and business.

The four-day summit includes speakers such as European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth, Internet creator Sir Tim-Berners Lee, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and others.