Acting Department of Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf Resigns

Chad Wolf was named the Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security in November 2019 after it was announced that Kevin McAleenan will step down from the position.

US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on Monday sent a letter to the Department's employees, announcing his resignation, "effective at 11:59 p.m. today".

In his statement, Wolf noted that he was "saddened to take this step" as he intended "to serve the Department until the end of this Administration"

"Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary", Wolf continued in his letter. "These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important workd of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power".

Wolf also went on to say that it would be Pete Gaynor, FEMA Administrator, who will take over the position of the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security.

Wolf was appointed as Acting DHS Secretary in November 2019. The legality of his appointment was then questioned by House Democrats, who argued that Wolf's predecessor, Kevin McAleenan, did not have the authority to change the department's line of succession, as former Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, did not properly place him first in line of succession before resignation.

On Wednesday, outgoing US president Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be Homeland Security chief shortly after the latter publicly called the president to condemn the violence on Capitol Hill.

Wold is the third cabinet member to resign after the US Capitol saw mayhem that left 5 people killed as the crowd of Trump supporters stormed the building.