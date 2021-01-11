US to Deploy Up to 15,000 National Guard Troops to Safeguard Biden Inauguration

"We have received support requests from the Secret Service, Capitol Police, and Park Police, and have been authorized to provide up to 15,000 Guard members to meet current and future inauguration support requirements," Hokanson said.
At present, the National Guard has deployed about 6,200 troops in support of the civilian authorities, he said.
"To date, our troops have been requested to support security, logistics, liaison, and communication missions," Hokanson added.
On Wednesday, a large group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to protest lawmakers who were certifying the presidential election results. During the violence that saw 5 killed, Trump supporters clashed with police and damaged property before seizing portions of the rotunda and the inauguration stage. The event is the most significant breach of the US Capitol grounds since the British set fire to the structure in 1814.
